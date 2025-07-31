Punjab: Govt to conduct four yatras, other events to mark Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom day

Education minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday said the Punjab government has decided to organise four religious yatras and major events on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. Bains said that Akhand Path will be commenced on November 23 at Virasat-e-Khalsa (File)

Accompanied by cabinet ministers, Harbhajan Singh ETO Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Bains attended the first meeting held at Virasat-e-Khalsa Anandpur Sahib and gave detailed information about the outline of the religious ceremonies to be held.

Bains said that on November 19, a four-day religious pilgrimage will leave for Anandpur Sahib from Srinagar. He said similarly, yatras from Gurdaspur to Majha and Doaba Yatra, from Malwa, Bathinda and Faridkot will leave for Anandpur Sahib, covering almost all the districts and major cities of the state.

These yatras will include Mashal-e-Shahadat, a library related to the biography, teachings and martyrdom of the ninth guru, gatka, panj nishanchi, panj pyaras, kirtani jatha, Kashmiri pandits and a large number of sangat, along with Kashmiri delegates, will also participate in the religious yatra.

Bains said that Akhand Path will be commenced on November 23 at Virasat-e-Khalsa, in which prominent personalities and religious figures from the country and abroad, including chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, will be present.

On the same day, a digital exhibition depicting the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur will be inaugurated by the CM at Virasat-e-Khalsa.