Punjab govt to roll out play-based learning kit for primary students

The Punjab government is set to introduce “Khed Pitara”, a play-based learning kit, across public primary schools to ensure joyful and meaningful learning for students, an official statement said on Saturday. The kits will be distributed to 12,856 government primary schools by April 1. (Getty Images)

“Far more than a classroom intervention, this initiative represents a long-term investment in Punjab’s human capital. By focusing on children between the ages of 3 and 8, the Bhagwant Mann government is strengthening the foundation of learning at a stage that determines future academic success, confidence and cognitive development,” it said.

Punjab’s education minister Harjot Singh Bains said: “‘Khed Pitara’ will ensure that children do not experience schooling as pressure, but as discovery, creativity and confidence-building, and that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building strong academic foundations that will yield results for decades to come.” The state government is investing ₹9.3 crore in this initiative, and will benefit approximately 7.5 lakh children studying in the foundational stage across Punjab, the statement said.

All printed materials are being provided in Punjabi to ensure better comprehension and meaningful learning for young children across Punjab, it said.

The kits, which will be distributed to 12,856 government primary schools by April 1, include age-appropriate learning materials for early grades such as toys and manipulatives, puzzles and games, story cards and flash cards, posters and activity books, puppets and play materials, along with teacher resource materials.