chandigarh news

Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people

Senior Punjab Police official says withdrawal temporary, made to ensure law and order in run-up to 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar
Punjab Police personnel on patrol outside the Golden Temple ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar. The state police are on alert in view of the anniversary on June 6. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in Punjab on temporary basis.

Those whose security cover has been withdrawn include serving and retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.

“The security personnel are being withdrawn purely on temporary basis in connection with the law and order situation,” the orders read.

A senior official in the security wing of Punjab Police said that the withdrawal has been made owing to activities related to the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6.

Security agencies are already on alert in this regard. The Centre has already sent 2,000 paramilitary personnel to ensure law and order.

In April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 people, including that of former ministers and MLAs.

