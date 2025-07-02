Search
Punjab GST collections see record 44% jump in June

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Punjab registered a record 44% year-on-year growth in net goods and services tax (GST) collection for June 2025 and 27.01% growth for the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, said finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday

Punjab registered a record 44% year-on-year growth in net goods and services tax (GST) collection for June 2025 and 27.01% growth for the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, said finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday.

Harpal Singh Cheema.
Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said that the net GST collection for June 2025 stood at 2,379.90 crore, reflecting a revenue growth of 732.21 crore over the 1,647.69 crore collected in June 2024.

“This follows monthly net growth trends of 15.35% in April and 24.59% in May. During the first quarter, the collection reached 6,830.40 crore, even amidst the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025, compared to 5,377.75 crore during the corresponding period of 2024-25,” he said, after facilitating the top five taxpayers of the state, including Ambuja Cement, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), Samsung India Pvt Ltd, Tata Steel and Dada Motors.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous SAD-BJP and Congress-led governments, Cheema claimed that while they failed to check tax evasion and improve the state’s fiscal health, the AAP government has ensured consistent month-on-month and year-on-year growth.

He said the present government registered a GST collection growth rate of 16.25% in FY 2022-23, 15.51% in FY 2023-24, and 12.84% in FY 2024-25, with a total collection of 62,733 crore in three years. He said that during the Congress regime from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the state merely collected 55,146 crore.

On the recent enforcement activities, Cheema stated that the state intelligence and preventive unit (SIPU) had uncovered a GST fraud syndicate run by an accountant who created and operated 20 fake firms for bogus billing and ITC fraud. Replying to a question, he also stated that the state government recently invested 1,000 crore each in the guarantee redemption fund (GRF) and consolidated sinking fund (CSF), with the latter now exceeding 10,000 crore.

