Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh

Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”

Dushyant in an official statement said he has recommended adding Panchkula with the name of the Chandigarh airport.

He said the collective contribution of the Haryana government, Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration is involved in the construction and modernisation of the Chandigarh airport and after expansion, the airport is boosting the development and industrialisation of the area.

He said since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, the name of the city, Panchkula, should also be added to its name. The deputy chief minister said he has sent a recommendation on behalf of the Haryana government to the Punjab government. He said the same request will also be sent to the Central government.

Dushyant said in the future, the Chandigarh airport will be a major airport of north India and it will witness progress along with fulfilling the needs of the people, hence all the differences related to its naming should end soon.

Both states have been exchanging war-of-words over the naming the airport on the martyr and as the airport is technically in Mohali, there had been reports that Haryana, which is a partner state in the airport, is not happy with Punjab’s demand to name the new airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

Haryana had repeatedly said the airport could be named after Bhagat Singh but the Centre must ensure that the airport contains the word Chandigarh and not Mohali.

In his tweet about declaring the consensus on the issue, Mann mentioned the airport as Chandigarh airport.