Punjab, Haryana CMs to attend PM Modi’s ₹5,278-crore highway projects flag off in Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be among the key dignitaries attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandigarh on July 17, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for major road infrastructure projects worth ₹5,278 crore across the Tricity region. According to officials, the projects are designed to enable high-speed, safer and more efficient travel while reducing travel time and strengthening logistics networks in the region. (HT File)

The event will mark the inauguration of the 31-km six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali, built at a cost of ₹1,936 crore. The stretch is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Chandigarh, Mohali and surrounding areas.

In addition, the PM will lay the foundation stone for two major projects — the 10.3-km Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway (estimated cost ₹1,464 crore) and the 19.2-km Zirakpur Bypass ( ₹1,878 crore). These projects aim to decongest Zirakpur, streamline inter-state traffic and improve access towards Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Officials said the projects are designed to enable high-speed, safer and more efficient travel while reducing travel time and strengthening logistics networks in the region.

Apart from the two chief ministers, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Union ministers Harsh Malhotra and Ajay Tamta, Haryana governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, and Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will also be present.

Members of Parliament Varun Chaudhary (Ambala), Dr Dharamvir Gandhi (Patiala) and Malvinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib) are also expected to attend the event.