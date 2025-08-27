Punjab: Heavy rain claims two lives in Barnala; 7 houses collapse in Sangrur

A 10-year-old boy and a woman died in separate incidents in Barnala, while seven houses collapsed in Tolawal village in Sangrur due to heavy rainfall on late Monday night. A damaged house in Sangrur’s Tolawal village. (HT photo)

While the boy died due to electrocution, the woman died in a roof collapse, both incidents occurring in the Tapa area of Barnala.

DSP Gurbinder Singh said Devjit, 10, came into contact with an electric wire when he entered a puddle of water near a pole, leading to his death.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared dead,’ the DSP said. In another case, a woman identified as Sonia, 32, of Tapa died after a roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sonam said that officials have met with the families of both the deceased and will be provided compensation from the National Disaster Response Fund.

In Sangrur, no lives were lost, but three people suffered minor injuries. “My home collapsed first. The incident happened late at night, around 12:30 a.m., while we were asleep. The roof fell on us. The villagers came and rescued us from the debris. My wife and I suffered head injuries, and our daughter also has a minor head injury,” said Sukhdeep Singh. Another such victim is Sukhjit Kaur, who is the sole earner of her family, said: “I have lost all my belongings.”

The affected families have been relocated to a local dharamshala, along with whatever belongings could be salvaged from the collapse.

Sub-divisional magistrate Parmod Singla visited the site along with Sunam DSP Harvinder Singh Khaira and assured the families of all the help from the government. Two houses collapsed in Dhaula village but no injuries were reported.