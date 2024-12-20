Punjab: High court for speedy transfer of land to NHAI

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to supply a list of uncomplete projects within Punjab to state’s chief secretary within a week. The National Highways Authority of India has been asked to supply a list of uncomplete projects to Punjab chief secretary within a week. (Shutterstock)

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Kuldeep Tiwari further directed that upon receiving the same, the chief secretary would ask the concerned officers to draw up a plan to deliver encumbrance-free land delivery within next two months to the NHAI so that the agency could expeditiously complete the projects of national importance in Punjab.

The directions were given during resumed hearing of an application filed by the NHAI in August, in which it had alleged that the state authorities failed to provide security to its staff and contractors as directed by high court in 2023 due to which its projects were getting delayed.

The court also directed the NHAI and the state authorities to approach judicial forums such as high court and Supreme Court to expedite hearings and get disputes resolved of the land acquisition so that stay imposed by courts could be lifted.

The court further said that district collectors would review the progress of NHAI-related projects in their areas of jurisdiction and try and resolve the issues proactively. The director general of police is also directed to ensure that as and when police assistance is sought by the NHAI for possession-related issues, prompt action is taken by the police, it ordered.

The court, while deferring the hearing for January 31, said that in case local authorities and police fail to act on NHAI’s request, it can approach the state’s chief secretary, who will initiate action against such officials.