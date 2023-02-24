Punjab, Himachal Police to work in synergy to check drug smuggling

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday assured total support to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sanjay Kundu to combat organised inter-state crime, including smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor via the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border.

The police chiefs of both the states were holding a coordination meeting at the Punjab Police headquarters to ensure better synergy and coordination between the two police forces. Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between the Punjab Police and the Himachal Pradesh Police, Yadav said that both the police forces should work as one team and activate the basic policing and sharing real-time information by the use of latest technology to keep the region safe and secure.

He said the two police forces will work together on joint operations at Punjab and Himachal Pradesh border to keep vigil on gangsters and criminals, who have been operating in these states. It has also been decided to strengthen closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the entry/exit points at border to prevent smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor, he added.

He also proposed to organise frequent meetings between District police chiefs and SSPs of both the neighbouring states to discuss activities of gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as so many of the issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related. Kundu also assured full support.