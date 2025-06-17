Punjab: Indian Institutional Ranking Framework: PAU bags top podium spot, adjudged best among 67 state agri varsities

Reaffirming its stature as a national leader in agricultural education and research, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana has clinched the top spot among 67 state agricultural universities (SAU) and secured second position nationwide in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025. The Punjab Agricultural University has developed over 950 crop varieties, significantly advancing productivity in wheat, rice, cotton and horticultural crops. (HT File)

Out of 78 agricultural and horticultural institutions assessed – including Indian Council of Agricultural Research-deemed universities, central agricultural universities and ICAR institutes – PAU stands just behind ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.

The rankings, regarded as a credible benchmark of academic excellence, are based on comprehensive evaluation criteria including research output, teaching quality, placements, industry linkages, innovation, and faculty performance. The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) evaluates and ranks over 2500 institutions across the country.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal hailed the achievement as a reflection of the university’s enduring commitment to academic and research excellence. “PAU’s consistent presence at the top of national rankings underscores the dedication of our faculty, students and staff. Our mission to support Indian agriculture through education, innovation and outreach remains stronger than ever,” he said.

Registrar Dr Rishi Pal Singh (IAS) also commended the university’s performance, attributing the high ranking to PAU’s holistic focus on cutting-edge research and farmer-centric innovation.

Dr MIS Gill, dean of postgraduate studies and a key coordinator in the ranking process, said that PAU’s strong national positioning reaffirms its forward-thinking vision in agricultural science.

With a legacy that spans decades, PAU is known for its robust institutional framework comprising over 35 departments, six constituent colleges and 10 regional research stations. The university has developed over 950 crop varieties, significantly advancing productivity in wheat, rice, cotton and horticultural crops. It is also a leader in research publications, patents and technology transfers.

PAU’s extension network impacts lakhs of farmers annually, delivering high-quality seeds, training and expert guidance. Its active collaborations with national and international bodies further reinforce its reputation as a global center of agricultural excellence.

The IIRF 2025 honour follows PAU’s consistent top-tier performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, where it secured the top SAU position and the third overall rank among agricultural institutions in both 2023 and 2024.