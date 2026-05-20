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Punjab info panel pulls up cops repeated RTI lapses

The commission observed that several police personnel failed to transfer complaint-related records even years after being shifted from their postings

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
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The Punjab State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure immediate handover of official records and charge by police personnel after transfers, amid repeated lapses affecting Right to Information (RTI) cases.

The directions were issued by chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh while hearing an appeal filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma (HT Fi;e)

The commission observed that several police personnel failed to transfer complaint-related records even years after being shifted from their postings, leading to the denial of information sought under the RTI Act and causing administrative lapses within the police department.

The directions were issued by chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh while hearing an appeal filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma against the office of the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP).

During the May 7 hearing, the respondent public information officer-cum-SHO, Kharar, informed the commission that records related to a complaint sought under the RTI Act had not been handed over by the transferred assistant sub-inspector, Bhag Singh. The SHO further stated that senior officers had already been informed and that departmental proceedings were being initiated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab info panel pulls up cops repeated RTI lapses
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab info panel pulls up cops repeated RTI lapses
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