Punjab Investment Summit to be held in February 2023
Chairing a meeting of Invest Punjab, state government’s investment promotion agency, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high-growth trajectory.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval for organising the Punjab Investment Summit in February 2023.
Chairing a meeting of Invest Punjab, state government’s investment promotion agency, the CM said that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high-growth trajectory.
Mann said that elaborate arrangements will be made for making this mega event a huge success.
He also stressed on the need to promote the state as a most-preferred investment destination in India and across the globe. Mann directed Invest Punjab to organise promotion outreach programme, including roadshows in all key cities of India and globally.
He further underscored the need to strengthen the unified regulator and single window system in Punjab. He said during the current government regime, Punjab has roped in investment worth ₹21,000 crore. Mann said this investment will open new vistas of employment for around 93,000 youths.
Mann offers 1,000 acres in Fatehgarh Sahib to set up textile park
Bhagwant Mann has offered 1,000 acres of land in Fatehgarh Sahib district to the central government for setting up a textile park under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) scheme.
In a letter to Union textile minister Piyush Goyal, the Punjab CM has expressed the desire for setting up this ambitious project in Fatehgarh Sahib. He said that once commissioned, this project will make Punjab a ‘Textile Hub’ of the country.
He said this scheme will help in attracting investments and generating jobs.
Mann said that all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the central and state pollution control boards will be adhered to while setting up this park.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics