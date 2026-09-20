Punjab: Jakhar targets Mann govt over drug menace, ‘deteriorating’ law & order

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the alleged rise of the drug mafia and “deteriorating law and order” in the state.

Jakhar said their courage in speaking out against drugs could help draw attention to the gravity of the situation in Punjab. (HT File)

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Jakhar made the remarks during a visit to the families of two youths from Gidderanwali village and Abohar city who had allegedly fallen victim to the drug mafia in recent days.

Jakhar said their courage in speaking out against drugs could help draw attention to the gravity of the situation in Punjab. “When the Mann government brings mafia figures and gangsters out of jails and appoints them constituency in-charges, it is only natural that such criminal elements will become emboldened,” Jakhar alleged.

Referring to the two deaths, he claimed that more people were now being killed for speaking out against drugs than were losing their lives directly to drug abuse.

A youth from Gidderanwali had posted a video raising concerns about drugs, following which his brother was allegedly murdered, while the other youth’s body was found in bushes in Abohar. His mother and sister travelled to Chandigarh to seek action against those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} Jakhar criticised the state government over the “law-and-order situation”, claiming that even police personnel were no longer safe under the AAP regime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jakhar criticised the state government over the “law-and-order situation”, claiming that even police personnel were no longer safe under the AAP regime. {{/usCountry}}

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