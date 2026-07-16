Ferozepur: The Fazilka police have booked Gursewak Singh, an absconding deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted at Jalalabad, along with three others, for allegedly orchestrating an extortion plot to falsely implicate a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) junior engineer in a drug case.

Three civilian conspirators of Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police Gursewak Singh have been arrested.

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According to Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh, complainant Amit Kumar, a JE posted at Arniwala Sheikh Subhan, alleged that on June 3, 2026, he was intercepted near the Gang Canal bridge at Mandi Rodanwali while driving to work. Three civilians posing as police personnel searched his Maruti Zen car and claimed to recover a packet of white powder wrapped in brown tape from under the front passenger seat.

Amit Kumar said the packet was planted as part of an extortion attempt. As a crowd gathered, the three imposters contacted Jalalabad DSP Gursewak Singh and took Amit Kumar, along with the packet, directly to the CIA staff police station in Fazilka. Police records revealed that the packet contained no narcotic substances, and Kumar was released without charge.

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{{^usCountry}} On July 13, Amit Kumar lodged a complaint alleging that the packet had been deliberately planted in his car overnight to extort him. He named the three civilian conspirators as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Shammi, Sagar, and Rajan Kumar, alias Nannu. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 212 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 58(2) of the NDPS Act, subsequently arresting the three civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 13, Amit Kumar lodged a complaint alleging that the packet had been deliberately planted in his car overnight to extort him. He named the three civilian conspirators as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Shammi, Sagar, and Rajan Kumar, alias Nannu. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 212 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 58(2) of the NDPS Act, subsequently arresting the three civilians. {{/usCountry}}

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The case took a turn during court proceedings on July 14 when Sukhjinder Singh recorded a statement before the judicial magistrate first class in Fazilka, confessing that DSP Gursewak Singh was the mastermind behind the extortion conspiracy. Following a subsequent police inquiry, the DSP was named as an accused in the case.

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SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said that DSP Gursewak Singh is absconding, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.