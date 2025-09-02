Punjab: Keep eye on embankment, officials told

With several villages of Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Pathankot still submerged, political and farmer leaders came up with relief material for affected families on Monday. Indian Army personnel rescue local residents using a boat to evacuate through the flooded waters of the Ravi river at Lodhi Gujjar village in Ajnala, near Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

In Tarn Taran, Daljit Singh Mangat, appointed by the Punjab government as the secretary in-charge to monitor the flood situation in the district, visited the dhussi bundh along the Sutlej river from Harike headworks towards Niwan and inspected the vulnerable points. He directed officials to strengthen the weak spots along the dhussi bundh and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the embankment so that any leakage along the river edge can be detected in time. He also directed that necessary relief material be provided promptly to the people in the flood-affected areas.

Deputy commissioner Rahul said the district administration is maintaining 24-hour monitoring in the areas adjoining the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

Meanwhile in Amritsar, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney donated motorboats, ambulances, ration and hygiene kits, sanitary pads and fodder for livestock. A chopper also was arranged for air dropping of the relief material in various flood affected areas, he said, while flagging off dozens of trucks carrying relief material.

Uttar Pradesh-based farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also reached the affected areas in Amritsar to provide relief material. He also met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh. Giani Gargaj distributed ration and drinking water in Ransike Talla village in Gurdaspur district.

In Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur, flood water receded to some extent providing some relief to the flood affected people.