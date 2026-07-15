Punjab: Khalra remembered as Takht holds prayers at Harike Pattan

The Akal Takht, in collaboration with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Panthic organisations, on Tuesday held an ardas (prayer) at Harike Pattan in memory of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and others who disappeared during the turbulent era in Punjab. The event was organised in the wake of a ban on the ‘Satluj’ movie, based on the issue.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj leading a special prayer ceremony at Harike in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. (PTI)

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After recitation of Sukhmani Sahib and Gurbani kirtan, the concluding ardas was performed by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who alleged while addressing the gathering that “thousands of people, including women, children and Jaswant Singh Khalra, were murdered and their bodies disposed of in rivers”.

He alleged that human rights were violated by declaring the bodies of Sikhs and Hindus as unclaimed

He directed the SGPC to establish a “Shaheedi Pattan Memorial” at Harike Pattan with the support of the Panth. “The site where Sikh youth were killed and their dismembered bodies thrown into the rivers will be known as the Sikh Shaheedi Pattan,” he said.

Giani Gargaj also announced that the Akal Takht, through the SGPC, would comprehensively document the details of all Sikh victims from 1982 to 1995. He said these records would become part of the official archives of the Akal Takht.

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{{^usCountry}} He also paid tribute to Gulshan Kumar, stating that his ardas is for Sikhs as well as Hindus. He said Gulshan’s body was also thrown in the river. A day before, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had sought ardas for Hindus as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also paid tribute to Gulshan Kumar, stating that his ardas is for Sikhs as well as Hindus. He said Gulshan’s body was also thrown in the river. A day before, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had sought ardas for Hindus as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to the media, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Khalra fought to secure justice for the bodies of Sikhs who were cremated after being declared unclaimed. He was abducted and killed by police.”

Stating that the SGPC would set up a Shaheedi Pattan Memorial and compile data on the victims, he appealed to people to submit the related information to the SGPC.