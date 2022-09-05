Punjab Khed Mela: 350 senior players vie for top honours on Day 5 in Ludhiana
In Ludhiana-2 block, while Harpreet Kaur won 100 metres women’s race, Dalip Kumar bagged 400 metres men’s race and Gurdeep Singh clinched 100 metres men’s race in the age category between 40 and 50 years in the block-level games in the district on the fifth day of Punjab Khed Mela
Displaying extraordinary passion for sports, 350 players in the age group of 40-50 and over 50 years participated in the block-level games in the district on the fifth day of Punjab Khed Mela on Monday.
Players, including a few senior citizens, participated in two games— athletics and shooting volleyball— across 14 blocks in the district.
In Ludhiana-2 block, while Harpreet Kaur won 100 metres women’s race, Dalip Kumar bagged 400 metres men’s race and Gurdeep Singh clinched 100 metres men’s race in the age category between 40 and 50 years.
In the age category above 50 years, Makhan Singh and Jaswinder Kaur secured the top positions in 100 metres races, respectively.
In Khanna, Baldev Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Sukhwinder Singh won 200 metres, 400 metres and 800 metres ,respectively, in the age category of 40-50 years. Surender Kaur won 1,500 metres race in the same category.
However, Sukhwinder Singh, Sukhwinderpal Singh Kular, Madan Lal and Ranbir Singh bagged 100 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres and 3,000 metres races, respectively, under the age category of over 50 years.
In the municipal corporation block, Bhupinder Singh won the 100 metres race in the 50 plus age category.
In Jagraon, Jaswant Singh topped the 100 metres race in the 40-50 age category.
In Raikot, Resham Singh and Amandeep Kaur recorded victory in javelin throw and shot put competitions, respectively, in the age category of 40-50 years.
Charanjit Kaur\, however, clinched the top position in discus throw competition in 50 plus age category.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics