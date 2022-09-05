Punjab Khed Mela: 350 senior players vie for top honours on Day 5 in Ludhiana

Displaying extraordinary passion for sports, 350 players in the age group of 40-50 and over 50 years participated in the block-level games in the district on the fifth day of Punjab Khed Mela on Monday.

Players, including a few senior citizens, participated in two games— athletics and shooting volleyball— across 14 blocks in the district.

In Ludhiana-2 block, while Harpreet Kaur won 100 metres women’s race, Dalip Kumar bagged 400 metres men’s race and Gurdeep Singh clinched 100 metres men’s race in the age category between 40 and 50 years.

In the age category above 50 years, Makhan Singh and Jaswinder Kaur secured the top positions in 100 metres races, respectively.

In Khanna, Baldev Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Sukhwinder Singh won 200 metres, 400 metres and 800 metres ,respectively, in the age category of 40-50 years. Surender Kaur won 1,500 metres race in the same category.

However, Sukhwinder Singh, Sukhwinderpal Singh Kular, Madan Lal and Ranbir Singh bagged 100 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres and 3,000 metres races, respectively, under the age category of over 50 years.

In the municipal corporation block, Bhupinder Singh won the 100 metres race in the 50 plus age category.

In Jagraon, Jaswant Singh topped the 100 metres race in the 40-50 age category.

In Raikot, Resham Singh and Amandeep Kaur recorded victory in javelin throw and shot put competitions, respectively, in the age category of 40-50 years.

Charanjit Kaur\, however, clinched the top position in discus throw competition in 50 plus age category.