Punjab Khed Mela: Ludhiana starts preparations for state-level games

With Ludhiana hosting state-level matches for four games under the “Punjab Khed Mela” from October 18, the district sports department has started preparations in full swing.

In total, 5,152 players will participate in the games to be played in Ludhiana, including 1,104 in basketball, 736 in judo, 1,840 in softball and 1,472 in gatka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Guidelines to host the games have been shared by the Punjab sports department and we have started making arrangements for stay, food and tents,” said Ravinder Singh, district sports officer.

In addition to 22 games played at the district level, an additional seven games including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing will be contested at the state level.

Winning teams in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-21 categories will receive prize money of ₹10,000 for first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position along with certificates.

Over 2500 vie for a spot at state-level games on Day 2

Over 2,500 players competed in the final, semi-final and quarter-final matches of 22 games on Day 2 of the district level matches in the Under-17 category on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the finals of volleyball (girls), government school Giddarvindi emerged on top, Oxford School Payal obtained the second position and Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana came third.

In the quarter-final matches of basketball (boys), Garden Valley International, Ludhiana Basketball Academy, DGSG Club Ludhiana and DAV School won their matches. In the semi-final matches of basketball (girls), Guru Nanak Club and DPS Doraha emerged winners.

In handball (girls), Amrit Indo-Canadian School, BCM Shastri Nagar, SIS academy Samrala and GHH won the matches. In Handball (boys) ,GHH School Barewal; DAV School BRS Nagar, Jimkhana Club, and IPS school won.

At the time of filling this report, results of other matches were still being compiled. As games for the Under-17 category will be completed on September 17, players selected from both winning and losing teams along with winners of individual games will play in the state level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matches for hockey and football are being held at Punjab Agricultural University, while matches for badminton and table tennis are being held at Shastri Badminton Hall.