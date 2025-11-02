Punjab: Kin of slain kabaddi player refuse cremation until killers are caught

A day after 25-year-old kabaddi player Tejpal Singh was murdered in broad daylight, his family on Saturday refused to cremate him until those responsible are arrested. Tejpal was reportedly attacked and later shot dead on Friday evening near Dr Hari Singh Hans Maternity hospital (Representational Image)

Demanding swift action against the assailants, the family did not allow the body to be sent for post-mortem, despite repeated appeals from the police. Officials said that locations and other technical details related to the accused are under process and assured they will be arrested soon.

Tejpal’s mother insisted he had no major dispute with anyone, adding that he was her “only support”. “His sister lives abroad. Those who shot him should face the same fate. I want justice, nothing else,” she said, breaking down in tears.

A resident of Giddarwindi village, Tejpal was reportedly attacked and later shot dead on Friday evening near Dr Hari Singh Hans Maternity hospital, which is within a stone’s throw from the SSP Ludhiana (Rural) office.

A Facebook account under the name “Jassu Koom” claimed responsibility for the murder, saying it was an act of revenge based on old enmity. The post, which mentioned another name “Brar Charik”, went viral before being deleted.

SSP Ankur Gupta, however, dismissed the claim, calling the post fake. “Some anti-social elements created a fake account after the incident to gain attention in the crime world. The murder was not part of any gang war but resulted from an old dispute. Additionally, we have traced a number of things and soon we will arrest the accused ,” he clarified.

According to SSP Gupta, three suspects have been identified — Honey Rumi, Kala Rumi (both residents of Rumi village), and Gagan, a resident of Moga. Two more aides have also been named. “Police teams have been formed to trace the accused, and raids are being conducted. The culprits will be arrested soon,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president and local MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring visited the victim’s family on Saturday and expressed sorrow over the incident. Lashing out at the state government, Warring said, “Gangsters are killing people openly while the Punjab Police and government are watching as silent spectators. The family has lost its only son, and the government should be ashamed.”

He added that Punjab was witnessing a dangerous rise in organised crime. “Such fear did not exist even during the years of terrorism. Criminal gangs are competing for dominance, killing people in public to gain notoriety,” said Warring, warning that this environment of fear could damage Punjab’s industrial and social progress.