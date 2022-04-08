Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama

A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of Banarasi Das, a resident of Pathankot,” a police spokesperson said.

“In this terror incident, he (Sonu) received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, “ the spokesperson added. A case has already been registered in this regard, the spokesperson said. ”The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesperson added.

Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks against migrant workers. This is the third attack on non-locals in five days in Pulwama. On Monday, militants opened fire at two non-local labourers in the district. The injured duo, Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary, hails from Bihar.

On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama. On March 21, a labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama. On March 17, Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from UP’s Bijnor district, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

