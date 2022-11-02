Punjab land registrations sans NOC: Minister summons record of last 3 months

Following the complaints of land registrations being done without no-objection certificate (NOC) in some cases in Moga district, public works and power minister Harbhajan Singh has summoned the record of registrations done during the last three months.

He instructed Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh to check the registries, which were registered without NOC and find how it was done. He said that it has been found that in some cases registrations are being done even without NOC. Minister visited Moga on Wednesday to take stock of the progress of development works and public welfare works in the district. He instructed the officers to ensure coordination with the MLAs to carry out development works in a better way. “The administration should work as a team with elected representatives. Punjab government is working for the comprehensive development of the state which is not possible without the involvement of the MLAs,” he said.

He said that new transformers will be installed on overloaded grids to smoothen the power supply in the district. A report was also sought on the installation of CCTVs in government schools.

