Punjab launches Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme to encourage sportspersons

Published on Sep 14, 2022 02:37 AM IST

Punjab Sports department has launched ‘Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme’ to encourage sportsmen. This was announced by sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Chandigarh

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab is the first state in the country to start this unique Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme for eminent national players named after the legendary Balbir Singh Senior. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Sports department has launched the ‘Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme’ to encourage sportsmen at the grass-roots level

This was announced by Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, Punjab players who win any medal in the senior nationals will get 8,000 per month stipend for one year. Similarly, junior national medal winners will get a stipend of 6,000 per month for one year. The player will get this amount per month for one year, regardless of the gold, silver or bronze medal he has won. An annual budget of 12.50 crore has been reserved by the sports department for this scheme.

Hayer said Punjab is the first state in the country to start this unique scheme for eminent national players named after the legendary Balbir Singh Senior.

The minister said that health insurance is also being started for the players. Apart from providing sports equipment to the players, new coaches are to be recruited on a large scale. The diet of day scholar players has been increased from 100 to 125 and the diet of hostel players has been increased from 200 to 225.

