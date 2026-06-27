Punjab launches scheme to boost early childhood care

In an initiative to strengthen early childhood development, the Punjab government on Friday launched “Nikke Kadam, Vadda Vikas” (small steps, big development) under the Punjab Child Development Conclave, 2026, with a focus on improving nutrition, early learning and parental involvement during a child’s formative years.

In an initiative to strengthen early childhood development, the Punjab government on Friday launched “Nikke Kadam, Vadda Vikas” (small steps, big development) under the Punjab Child Development Conclave, 2026, with a focus on improving nutrition, early learning and parental involvement during a child’s formative years. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the campaign, social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said the first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from conception to the age of two—are critical for physical, cognitive and emotional development. She said the initiative aims at ensuring that every child receives proper nutrition, responsive care and age-appropriate stimulation to lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning and health.

As part of the campaign, parents of children up to three years of age will receive a development report card to help monitor key physical and developmental milestones. Anganwadi workers will conduct monthly home visits, guide parents on age-specific activities and promote play-based learning through illustrated resource material.

The minister said the government has also strengthened pre-school education by training 27,307 anganwadi workers under the Aadharshila-based curriculum, enabling them to prepare children for formal schooling through activity-based learning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the response to the ‘Mission Aarambh’, Kaur said nearly 1.6 lakh parents across all 23 districts have joined the department’s WhatsApp-based home-learning programme with the participation of over 26,000 anganwadi workers. She added that 15.59 lakh parents, including 4.83 lakh fathers, participated in Early Childhood Care and Education Day during 2025-26, reflecting growing parental involvement in child development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the response to the ‘Mission Aarambh’, Kaur said nearly 1.6 lakh parents across all 23 districts have joined the department’s WhatsApp-based home-learning programme with the participation of over 26,000 anganwadi workers. She added that 15.59 lakh parents, including 4.83 lakh fathers, participated in Early Childhood Care and Education Day during 2025-26, reflecting growing parental involvement in child development. {{/usCountry}}

Read More