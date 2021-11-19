Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab leaders Amarinder, Sidhu welcome PM Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws
chandigarh news

Punjab leaders Amarinder, Sidhu welcome PM Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws

Former Punjab CM calls it ‘great news’, while Punjab Congress chief calls it step in right direction, congratulates farmers on success of kisan morcha
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been holding a protest at Singhu and Tikri borders near the national capital of Delhi against the Centre’s three farm laws for the past one year. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been on protest for a year.

Also read: ‘The farmer of my country won’: Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws

“Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi and repealing the three black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central government will continue to work in tandem for the development of the kisan (farmer),” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted, tagging Union home minister Amit Shah, who he had met recently after stepping down as CM and quitting the Congress as the state heads for assembly elections early next year.

“This has not only come as a huge relief for farmers but has paved the way for Punjab’s progress. I look forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers. I promise Punjab’s people I won’t rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye,” Capt Amarinder added.

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also prompt to take to social media to congratulate the farmers. “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction. Satyagrah of kisan morcha gets historic success. Your sacrifice has paid dividends. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Punjab government. Accolades,” he tweeted.

Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha also welcomed the Centre’s decision and thanked Modi “for listening to the longstanding demand of the farmers and taking back the black laws. I also demand from the Union government to compensate the families of farmers who passed away during the protest.”

Reacting to Modi’s announcement, Balbir Singh Rajewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union that is a constituent of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of 32 farm bodies spearheading the farmers’ protest for repeal of the farm laws, said: “This is just an announcement and there is no official communication to the SKM or any of its constituents. We have been seeking the repeal since these laws were passed last year. The Union government has not spoken to us now, they should have. The government has to go to Parliament to formally repeal the laws. The SKM will meet and work out the further course of action. There are several issues attached to the protest such as many lives of protesting farmers being lost. They had to face cases from the government, we need answers on that, too.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP