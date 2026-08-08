Punjab: Leaders from SAD, Congress, AAP join BJP

Several leaders and functionaries from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

From the Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency, Congress leader Jasdeep Singh Randhawa, vice-chairman of MARKFED Punjab, also joined the BJP. (HT File)

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Among those who joined the BJP was Rajinder Singh Marwaha, senior vice-president of the SAD’s Trade & Industry Wing, president of the Trade & Industry Association Border Zone and a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society.

From the Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency, Congress leader Jasdeep Singh Randhawa, vice-chairman of MARKFED Punjab, also joined the BJP. Parwinder Ghania, AAP halqa coordinator and president of the arhtiya union, Gurdaspur, was among the other prominent inductees.

The other leaders and functionaries who joined the BJP included Karamjeet Singh, former sarpanch of Thetherke; Kamalpreet Singh, former sarpanch of Panwaa; advocates Rachpal Singh and Ajit Singh; Munish Gupta, former Congress youth block president; Bhagwan Singh, secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Bhalai Union, Punjab; Hardeep Singh, AAP block president; Pritam Singh Panch of Thetherke; and Harpal Singh, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Bhalai Union, Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} Welcoming the new members into the party, Dhillon said the growing support for the BJP reflected people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s commitment to development, good governance and Punjab’s progress. “The induction of experienced political leaders and grassroots functionaries will further strengthen the BJP’s organisational base in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcoming the new members into the party, Dhillon said the growing support for the BJP reflected people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s commitment to development, good governance and Punjab’s progress. “The induction of experienced political leaders and grassroots functionaries will further strengthen the BJP’s organisational base in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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