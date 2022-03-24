Punjab logs nine-wicket win over Tripura in dramatic Col CK Nayudu Trophy tie

Riding on superb bowling performances from Gurnoor Brar and Aryaman Dhaliwal, Punjab registered a fine nine-wicket win over Tripura in their Elite H Group match during the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

As many as 31 wickets fell on the first day of the match.

Batting first, Tripura were bundled out for 111 in 35.1 overs in their first innings. Arjun Debnath scored 38 off 25 balls for Tripura. Gurnoor Brar and Aryaman Dhaliwal were the most successful wicket-takers for Punjab, picking up three dismissals each.

In reply, Punjab took a 37-run lead by scoring 148 in 52.1 overs in their first innings. Abhinav Sharma scored 42 runs off 99 balls while Gurnoor made 30 runs off 68 deliveries. TR Mandal was a standout in Tripura’s bowling line-up as he took five wickets. A S Sarka, meanwhile, scored three dismissals.

Tripura, in their second innings, were bowled out for 97 in 35.2 overs. Aryaman Dhaliwal posted emphatic bowling numbers as he took six wickets and gave only 54 runs. Gurnoor Brar and Sanvir Singh, both of whom took two wickets each, gelled well to lend heft to Punjab’s line-up.

Punjab’s batsmen achieved the target and scored the required target of 64 runs in 12.7 overs, losing only one wicket. Vishwa Pratap Singh was unbeaten for Punjab on 36.