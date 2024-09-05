Punjab LoP Bajwa opposes Cong-AAP alliance in Haryana

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday opposed the potential alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the October 5 assembly polls in Haryana. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa

Bajwa told reporters that maintaining distance from the AAP would be beneficial for the Congress. “We have proved this in Punjab as they have come down from 92 (seat tally in the state assembly) to 32 (leads in assembly segments during the parliamentary polls). Despite this depleted strength, their way of working is before you. This is my personal view,” he said in response to a query on the alliance talks.

The leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab assembly, Bajwa, said the Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi in alliance with the AAP and the net result was zero. He said the Congress left the Kurukshetra seat for AAP, but had the party fielded its candidate, it would have won the seat 100%. “I believe if we had gone solo in Delhi, we would have won at least 2-3 seats. But it all depends on whether the party high command wants to keep the INDIA bloc together. They think of these things in terms of national politics, we think in terms of state,” he said.

Bajwa is known for his stinging attacks on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state. He and several other party leaders had strongly opposed any truck with the AAP in Punjab for the parliamentary polls, and the two parties contested the elections separately.