Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Opt out of Jalandhar bypoll to support Cong: Bajwa to AAP

Opt out of Jalandhar bypoll to support Cong: Bajwa to AAP

ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 06, 2023 01:23 AM IST

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday called upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to opt out of the Jalandhar bypoll as a mark of “Opposition’s unity” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday called upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to opt out of the Jalandhar bypoll as a mark of “Opposition’s unity” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday called upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to opt out of the Jalandhar bypoll as a mark of “Opposition’s unity” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday called upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to opt out of the Jalandhar bypoll as a mark of “Opposition’s unity” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bajwa was in Ludhiana to participate in the “Save Constitution March” along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary.

He said the AAP had not yet found any candidate for the bypoll scheduled on May 10, while the Congress which had a sitting MP there had announced former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur as its candidate. Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on January 14 due to cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bajwa said, “Kejriwal had joined the chorus of support against Rahul’s disqualification and called the Opposition to unite. Let us start from Punjab and see whether you live up to your statements.”

The LoP said let the BJP and Congress have a one-on-one match to save democracy. He added it would send a positive message across the country.

Answering a media query on the absence of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the protest, Warring said he would join the party’s upcoming party events in Amritsar and other districts.

Warring said the AAP-led state government had failed to fulfil its poll promises and the increased inflation and sky-rocketing prices had further added to the burden on the common man. “The government has failed to woo investors and the existing ones are also planning to move out of the state,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp rahul gandhi aam aadmi party punjab states arvind kejriwal protest bharatiya janata party navjot singh sidhu inflation amritsar state government bharat jodo yatra burden harish chaudhary candidate ludhiana partap singh bajwa + 16 more
bjp rahul gandhi aam aadmi party punjab states arvind kejriwal protest bharatiya janata party navjot singh sidhu inflation amritsar state government bharat jodo yatra burden harish chaudhary candidate ludhiana partap singh bajwa + 15 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out