Punjab: Magisterial probe ordered amid suspected jaundice outbreak in Ferozepur village

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered on Friday following the death of a 12-year-old girl and illness of around 15 others amid a suspected jaundice outbreak in Hazara Singh Wala village of Mamdot, a rural border area in Ferozepur district. Authorities are investigating the cause of the outbreak, with early reports pointing to possible contamination of drinking water. Deputy commissioner (DC) Deepshikha Sharma said health teams are on the ground to monitor the situation. (HT Photo)

Officials said children were the worst affected. So far, 15 suspected jaundice cases have been reported, including 12 children, with six admitted to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur, for treatment.

Parents alleged that contaminated water may be behind the outbreak. Manjeet Singh, father of the deceased Shailja, 12, said his daughter fell ill after drinking water from the village supply and died two days ago. He added that his elder daughter Monika Rani and son Rahul Singh, both aged 16, are also unwell.

Other residents reported multiple children falling sick. Gurdeep Singh said his children – Harnoor Kaur, 5, Nimrjit Kaur, 6, and son Gur Asees (two-and-a-half-year-old) – are also seriously ill and undergoing treatment. Another villager, Sona Singh reported that his children, Sania, 15, and Ranbir, 8, are also unwell. Vakil Singh said his sister, Simarjeet Kaur, developed stomach and chest pain, vomiting, and later tested positive for jaundice. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Guruharsahai.

Singh claimed the situation in the village is alarming. “The underground water is poisonous and not fit for drinking. The RO system installed in the village has been out of order for a long time, and even the water supplied through the water works is reaching homes in a contaminated condition,” he alleged, adding that jaundice cases have been increasing.

Villagers complained of longstanding drinking water issues, noting that several children complained of fever, stomach pain, headaches, and eye irritation. Preliminary reports suggest a school water tank may also be affected, consequently, doctors have advised residents to boil water before drinking.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Deepshikha Sharma said health teams are on the ground to monitor the situation. “An inquiry has been marked to Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate Lindhiya, to examine the matter in detail, and a report will be submitted within 72 hours,” she said.

Authorities surveyed 188 houses, covering 976 people, with about 20 residents reporting symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and jaundice. As a preventive measure, 1,720 chlorine pellets have been distributed and residents have been educated about hygiene and safe drinking water. Four medical teams are conducting health camps, having examined 347 people so far, with 40 showing symptoms. Blood and water samples have been collected for testing. Seven patients were referred to the district hospital, Ferozepur, and all are stable.

Preliminary laboratory tests showed 26 samples were negative for Hepatitis A and E. Leptospirosis tests returned positive in 12 of 19 samples. Additional water samples have been sent to the state public health laboratory in Kharar for analysis.

Health authorities suspect contamination may have occurred after an overflowing village pond mixed with the water supply. The local water supply has been temporarily stopped, and water tankers are being provided. Officials said schools and anganwadis are being prioritised for safe water, and door-to-door monitoring continues as part of the surveillance.

“Although the situation is under control and all patients are stable, surveillance will continue. So far, 15 individuals, including 12 children, have been found suffering from jaundice. Six children have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur. The exact cause will be known after laboratory reports of the collected samples arrive,” the DC said.