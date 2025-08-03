Punjab: Man held for issuing life threat to son of Congress MP Randhawa

The Batala police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly issuing a death threat to Udhayveer Singh Randhawa, son of Congress MP from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said the arrest followed a complaint filed by MP Randhawa earlier this week. “The MP’s son uploaded a video on his Instagram account around 3 pm on July 31. In response, a user operating under the name ‘Gagan Randhawa’ left a threatening comment, which was subsequently deleted,” he said. The suspect, identified as Gagandeep Singh of Ghaniye Ke Bangar village, currently residing at Gulmarg Avenue in Amritsar, was apprehended early Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as Gagandeep Singh of Ghaniye Ke Bangar village, currently residing at Gulmarg Avenue in Amritsar, was apprehended early Saturday morning. Digital tracking and technical surveillance, with support from Instagram’s law enforcement team, helped trace the IP address and login credentials linked to the threatening account.

“During inspection of the accused’s mobile phone, the Instagram account was found to be active and logged in. During questioning, the suspect claimed the comment was just a joke,” the SSP added.

No direct connection has yet been established with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is currently incarcerated in Assam’s Silchar Jail, but cops are continuing investigation to uncover any potential link. An FIR (number 98/2025) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act at Kotli Surat Mallian police station.

The SSP also highlighted the preventive measures already taken in relation to Bhagwanpuria. “The jail administration in Silchar and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been formally informed multiple times to enforce strict surveillance and take action to prevent any form of illegal communication or directives from being issued from the jail,” he said.

The arrest follows a public statement on Friday by MP Randhawa, alleging that his son had been threatened by Bhagwanpuria. The investigation remains ongoing.