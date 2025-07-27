Punjab: Mann hits back at Capt over remarks on Majithia’s arrest

A day after former chief minister Amarinder Singh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of ‘targeted harassment’ of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit back, calling the BJP leader ‘double-faced’ on the drug menace issue. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann says the former CM failed to act against drug smugglers. (File)

“You are concerned about the human rights of drug smugglers...,” Mann said in a post on X and also questioned ex-CM’s on his 2017 poll promise of eradicating the drug menace within four weeks.

CM Mann was reacting to BJP leader’s allegations that the AAP government ‘believes that cheap sensationalism, political vendetta, and ruthless repression are substitutes for governance.’

“Punjab has never seen such a blatant assault on democracy where critics of their misrule and corruption are being house-arrested, falsely charged, and silenced,” Amarinder alleged in a Facebook post. Amarinder left the Congress in 2021 to float his party, and a year later, merged it with the BJP.

“The targeted harassment of Bikram Singh Majithia is a shocking example of their inhuman tactics. I strongly condemn this political persecution. Mass protests are being crushed, dissent is being muzzled, and Punjab is being remotely controlled from Delhi like a mafia operation,” Singh further added in his post.

Mann hit back and in his post on X said that the former CM failed to act against drug smugglers despite taking an oath.

“Captain Sahib (Amarinder Singh), today you are concerned about the human rights of drug smugglers. Now Punjab has come to know that you all are double-faced, but, unfortunately, after losing a lot. The BJP will now dismiss your statement by calling it personal...,” he said.

The CM further stated that it is ironic that several leaders, including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Ravneet Bittu, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, are opposing action against a ‘drug smuggler’.

“All these leaders of being hand in glove with drug smugglers,” Mann alleged, daring the Congress and the BJP to clarify their stance on the issue of drugs.

On June 25, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia in a case of alleged disproportionate assets. Majithia is in judicial custody till August 2.