Punjab: Mann, Kejriwal ask AAP women wing to spearhead anti-drug fight

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged his party’s women leaders and workers to actively participate in the war against drugs launched by the state government, calling on them to go door-to-door and play a significant role in eradicating drugs from Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann meeting the delegation of women sarpanches and panches, who are headed to Maharashtra for the national convention of women panchayats, in Sirhind. (Sourced)

Kejriwal, who, along with chief minister Bhagwant Mann, addressed the party’s women’s wing leadership training programme in Mohali, stated that ever since the AAP came to power, it has been consistently working for the welfare and empowerment of women.

“The campaign run by the AAP government has also provided the greatest relief to women. Women suffer the most as drugs snatch away their children and husbands and destroy their homes. Therefore, they should actively participate in this drive,” said the former Delhi chief minister, who addressed the gathering via video-conferencing.

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, AAP Punjab women’s wing state president and Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, Punjab women’s commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill and several other women leaders were present.

Kejriwal also made an appeal to women of the state, saying that if their children, father or husband are addicted to drugs, they should admit them to de-addiction centres without hesitation.

Kejriwal said the AAP government has equipped these centres with all modern facilities, including air-conditioning so that patients do not face any discomfort.

He urged women to run awareness campaigns against drugs in their local areas.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann targeted the opposition parties, claiming that they also have women’s wings, but women from ordinary households do not get any chance and their role is only limited to shouting slogans.

“In contrast, our party gives its women leaders training on how to participate in active politics. Just as a home cannot function properly without women, similarly the country also cannot function properly without their participation,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that free electricity and mohalla clinics benefited women the most.