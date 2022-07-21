Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly

State housing and urban development minister Aman Arora presides over meeting, seeks transparency in the sale of properties
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora presided over a meeting of officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT file photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism.

Presiding over a meeting, Arora said that RERA should strive more vigorously to achieve the main objective of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, to bring transparency in the sale of properties and protect the interest of buyers.

While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority’s website, he asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.

Punjab RERA chairperson Navreet Singh Kang apprised the minister that 1,162 projects had been registered with RERA up to July 11 and all registered projects were required to submit quarterly updates and annual statement of accounts on the authority’s website.

At the same time, 2,706 real estate agents had registered themselves with RERA and all of them were granted RERA registration numbers.

The process of receiving applications and issuing the RERA registration numbers was being executed online, Kang said, adding that all registered agents are required to prominently display their registration number in all advertisements.

As many as 2,548 complaints have been addressed up to July 11. All applications are processed online by RERA and the applicants can check the status of their applications.

RERA Punjab member Ajay Pal Singh, adjudicating officer Balbir Singh, RERA secretary CS Mann were among those present at the meeting.

