Moose Wala’s father visits Amritsar hospital to identify two gangsters
A day after two gangsters were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar’s Hoshiar Nagar village, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the accused.
Besides Balkaur, Moose Wala’a friends who were accompanying him and got injured when he was gunned down by six assailants, including the two gangsters, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29 were also called for the identification of the accused.
Gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police personnel. They were holed up in an abandoned building at Hoshiar Nagar village, 14km from the India-Pakistan border, on Wednesday.
The bodies of both the gangsters have been kept at the Amritsar civil hospital, where their post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors in the presence of a duty magistrate.
“It’s a good job done by Punjab Police and such actions should continue. This is just a start. It is a long battle. With the killing of these two persons, my son will not return,” said Balkaur Singh after identifying the bodies.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said Moose Wala’s father was called to Amritsar for the identification of the accused.
Tight security is in place at the civil hospital.
In Chandigarh, it’s already the wettest July in over 20 years
After 20.1mm of rainfall in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, 413.2 mm of rain has already been recorded in Chandigarh in July this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. In two decades, 2005 comes close with 411.1 mm rain in the whole month and in 2010, 406.5 mm of rain was recorded in the city.
Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report
An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said. The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education. A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru cops over drug consumption: Report
Bengaluru's Ulsoor police has summoned actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor to the city within a week in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs. Police have summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night in question - when there was a party and when he was caught with four others.
Traffic jams in central Delhi as Congress protests Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi has been disrupted due to traffic jams following restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The traffic police announced the restrictions on Wednesday evening on Twitter.
KSDSU vice chancellor missed HC hearing, taken into custody on court orders
A Bihar university vice chancellor Shashinath Jha was taken into custody by the state police late on Wednesday evening in compliance with the Patna high court's order after he missed a court hearing, police said. The high court justice Mohit Kumar Shah subsequently issued a bailable warrant against him and ordered the Darbhanga Police to present him before the court on Thursday.
