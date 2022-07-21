Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala’s father visits Amritsar hospital to identify two gangsters
Moose Wala’s father visits Amritsar hospital to identify two gangsters

Gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police personnel at village near border on Wednesday
Balkaur Singh, the father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, at the Amritsar civil hospital after identifying the bodies of the two gangsters. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Balkaur Singh, the father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, at the Amritsar civil hospital after identifying the bodies of the two gangsters. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 02:41 PM IST
A day after two gangsters were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar’s Hoshiar Nagar village, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the accused.

Besides Balkaur, Moose Wala’a friends who were accompanying him and got injured when he was gunned down by six assailants, including the two gangsters, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29 were also called for the identification of the accused.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police personnel. They were holed up in an abandoned building at Hoshiar Nagar village, 14km from the India-Pakistan border, on Wednesday.

The bodies of both the gangsters have been kept at the Amritsar civil hospital, where their post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors in the presence of a duty magistrate.

“It’s a good job done by Punjab Police and such actions should continue. This is just a start. It is a long battle. With the killing of these two persons, my son will not return,” said Balkaur Singh after identifying the bodies.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said Moose Wala’s father was called to Amritsar for the identification of the accused.

Tight security is in place at the civil hospital.

