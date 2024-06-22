Punjab minister Jauramajra reviews flood preparedness along Ghaggar in Mohali

Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Saturday directed officials to complete the ongoing strengthening work of the Tiwana bandh at Ghaggar river within stipulated time to thwart any untoward incident during monsoon. Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra inspecting the Tiwana bandh at Ghaggar in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Visiting Tiwana, Amlala, Khajur Mandi and Alamgir, the villages prone to flooding by Ghaggar, Jauramjara said the state government was committed to pre-monsoon arrangements across the state. Accompanied by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, he said the strengthening works and cleaning of the water bodies were in place and no laxity would be tolerated with the quality and deadline of the works.

“An amount of around ₹9 crore has been allocated for fortifying and repair of the 2900-foot-long bandh across the Ghaggar in Tiwana area, out of which work on 2400 feet has been completed and the rest will be finished on war footing to give relief to villagers living along the bandh,” the minister said.

On residents’ demand for a Poclain machine, the minister ordered the water resources department engineers to arrange the required machinery at the earliest to speed up the work.

He assured the residents that all flood-protection measures will be in place before the onset of monsoon, including cleaning of Sarsini-Sadhanpur choe.

MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, while apprising the minister of the previous year’s flood situation, sought repair of Amlala Bridge that connected the area to Patiala road on priority.

Earlier, Jauramjara, along with Randhawa, also visited the under-construction Mubarkpur Causeway and reviewed the progress of work being executed by the Dera Bassi municipal council.

MLA Randhawa added that work to repair another causeway from Bhankharpur to Issapur was also underway and was expected to be finished before monsoon.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, water resources chief engineer Hardeep Singh Mehandiratta, superintending engineer Manoj Bansal and executive engineer Gurtej Singh Garcha were among the officers present.