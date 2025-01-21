Punjab: Moga village sarpanch is special guest at R-Day event for her potable water initiative

Narinder Kaur, sarpanch of Chuggawan village in Moga, has been invited as a special guest to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi in recognition of her commendable efforts in ensuring safe drinking water for the rural community. Narinder Kaur also took the initiative to beautify the village waterworks by developing a park, which now serves as a recreational hub. (HT Photo)

Moga deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said Kaur was chosen for her outstanding leadership in managing the village’s water supply scheme effectively.

Expressing gratitude, Kaur credited the district administration and the water supply department for their continuous support.

According to executive engineer Adarsh Nirmal, the water supply scheme in Chuggawan village has been successfully implemented under Kaur’s leadership.

Chuggawan village, home to nearly 2,700 residents with 497 households, three anganwadi centres, and two government schools, has witnessed significant improvement under her tenure.

A dedicated committee, led by Kaur, collaborated with the water supply and sanitation department to run the scheme efficiently.

As the chairperson of the committee, Kaur also took the initiative to beautify the village waterworks by developing a park, which now serves as a recreational hub.

Additionally, nameplates displaying household heads’ names and water connection numbers have been installed, and monthly committee meetings are held to ensure smooth operations.