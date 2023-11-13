Punjab: Moose Wala’s latest song ‘Watch Out’ a smash hit

Slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s duet song titled ‘Watch Out’, which was posthumously released on his YouTube channel on Diwali yesterday, turned out to be a massive hit instantaneously.

After the launch of the musical number, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh thanked fans of the late singer and stated that the song was released two months earlier on popular demand.

It was watched by millions within hours of its release.

The song registered over 10 million views in the first 30 hours at 6 pm on Monday and 1.80 million online users liked it.

The 3.40-minute-long song minutes revolves around strong animosity, vengeance and weapons, the musical trademark of the late singer.

The opening para of the song says “sade modde chakiyan raflan ya bas arthiyan ne, sade layi tan badle hunde waang tyohaaran de (”We carry either rifles or funerals on shoulder. For us, revenge or vengeance is a festive celebration)

The lyrics of the song convey an open warning to the enemies that they better muscle up as there would be no mercy if they ever cross paths with the singer. Lyrics refer to a semi-automatic Turkey-made pistol Zigana.

“Main suneya thode kol vi bande bahut samane ne, sade kol vi 30 korean made jungane ne” (I have heard that you (unnamed foe) have an army of buddies, but we also have a cache of jugane (Zigana pistols).”

This was the fifth song of the 28-year-old artist-turned-politician, who was brutally shot dead near his native village Musa in Mansa district last year in May.

The song has no video of any artists but contains visuals only of a tiger.

Moose Wala’s voice is accompanied by Sikander Kahlon and the latter shares credit for lyrics and composition with the late singer.

