Punjab: Mother-son duo among 3 held with 2kg heroin, pistols

The Ferozepur police arrested three individuals, including a mother-son duo, and seized 2kg of heroin along with two illegal firearms on Wednesday, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sunny (24), a resident of Munawa in Moga district; his mother, Sarabjeet Kaur and Jaswinder Singh alias Liaqat. (HT File)

Giving details, senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that further investigation into the backward and forward linkages in a June 16 case where police had seized 9.4kg of heroin and ₹2.10 lakh in drug money led to the busting of this drug network.

“The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sunny (24), a resident of Munawa in Moga district; his mother, Sarabjeet Kaur and Jaswinder Singh alias Liaqat. All were arrested from Zira,” the SSP said.

Cops seized 2kg of heroin, a motorcycle, two pistols (.30 bore), 12 live cartridges (.30 bore), and 40 cartridges (.32 bore) from the accused possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at the city police station, Zira. “Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend more members of the network,” the SSP said.