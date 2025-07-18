Punjab: NCERT’s new class 8 textbook brings Sikh history to the fore

From detailed views on Maratha leaders to the history of Sikhism, and from powerful regional dynasties to overlooked rulers like Narasimhadeva I, the newly released NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook offers a broader, more inclusive account of Indian history. The Sikh chapter traces the community’s rise from a spiritual movement initiated by Guru Nanak to the militarised resistance under Guru Gobind Singh, culminating in the formation of the Khalsa and the establishment of a unified empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. (HT File)

The book, Exploring Society: India and Beyond--Grade 8, Part 1, introduces detailed chapters on the Sikh and Maratha empires, which were previously limited to a few pages or passing references.

It narrates how the Sikh Gurus stood against Mughal persecution, with the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh being pivotal moments.

The book also highlights the secular and inclusive governance style of the Sikh Empire, which stretched from Punjab to parts of Kashmir and remained a stronghold against colonial expansion till the mid-19th century.

The book, to be introduced from the 2025-26 academic year, also marks a shift in tone in its portrayal of the Mughal emperors, offering detailed accounts of conquest, religious decisions, cultural contributions, and brutality.

The chapter on the Marathas, which was previously only 1.5 pages long, has now been expanded to 22 pages and begins with Shivaji’s rise in the 17th century and his coronation at Raigad Fort.

The textbook also has a detailed inclusion of regional powers that have often been treated as footnotes.

Narasimhadeva I is credited with building the iconic Sun Temple at Konark, a symbol of maritime power and artistic excellence.

The Gajapati rulers of Odisha are presented as a major post-classical Hindu power that resisted external invasions and supported temple culture.

The new textbook also provides context to well-known Rajput rulers, such as Rana Kumbha and Maharana Pratap, not just as warriors but as figures of strategic importance during a period of shifting power dynamics in Delhi.

The Vijayanagara Empire, too, receives in-depth treatment, including its economic policies, temple architecture, and resistance to Turkic invasions from the north. (ANI)