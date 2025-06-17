Punjab: ‘Nothing wrong has happened’: Takht head granthi backs Mehron’s act

The Akal Takht Sahib’s head granthi, Giani Malkit Singh, on Monday justified the recent murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi”, stating that the act was “appropriate” in light of her alleged role in promoting obscenity. Accused Amritpal Singh Mehron (HT File)

“We should not listen to vulgar songs... This kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in spreading vulgarity and defaming Sikh community. Nothing wrong has happened. This has happened earlier as well,” he told reporters.

The Takht head granthi is the second highest position after the jathedar. While jathedar focuses on the issues concerning the entire community, head granthi looks after “maryada” and daily routine rituals and ceremonies held at the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Kumari’s body was found inside a car in the parking area of Adesh University in Bathinda on June 11. According to police, Kanchan, a resident of Lachman colony in Ludhiana, was strangled to death. Two suspects, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, have been arrested while the main accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, is reported to have fled to the UAE, as per police.

Bhatinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said on Sunday that police had already issued a lookout circular against Mehron, a resident of Moga.

Mehron (30) is a self-styled Sikh radical leader who heads a radical organisation, “Qaum De Rakhe”. He is also accused of issuing threats to at least two other Punjab-based women social media influencers. The police said they have also blocked some of his social media handles.

After the alleged murder, a video had surfaced on the internet where Mehron claimed that Kanchan was killed due to her “immoral and vulgar content” on social media and two of his accomplices have been arrested in connection with the case. He also warned other influencers creating “objectionable content” to refrain from such activities. Targeting another Punjab-based influencer, he said it is “not necessary that a body will be found every time”, as he indirectly referred to Kanchan’s body being left in her car.

Meanwhile, Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra was provided security by Punjab Police after she received similar threats from Mehron and others.