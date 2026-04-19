Punjab official’s suicide: Ex-minister Bhullar’s father files anticipatory bail plea

AMRITSAR: Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, father of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. The plea is scheduled for hearing on Monday.

Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, father of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

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The application was submitted before district and sessions judge Jatinder Kaur, who fixed the matter for hearing after taking it on record.

The case pertains to the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a 45-year-old official of the warehousing corporation, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Amritsar on March 21 after consuming a poisonous substance.

Before the incident, Randhawa recorded a brief video on his mobile phone, stating that he had taken the extreme step out of fear of Laljit Bhullar. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Laljit Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh under charges of abetment to suicide.

While Laljit Bhullar has been arrested in the case, his father has not been taken into custody so far, nearly a month after the FIR was lodged.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials familiar with the investigation said that PSWC authorities have provided tender-related records to the police after repeated reminders. The probe is focusing on allegations that the accused pressured Randhawa over tendering decisions, which may have led to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials familiar with the investigation said that PSWC authorities have provided tender-related records to the police after repeated reminders. The probe is focusing on allegations that the accused pressured Randhawa over tendering decisions, which may have led to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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