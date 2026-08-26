Punjab: Old coins unearthed at Kharar village spark treasure hunt

A routine excavation at the site to construct a public library in Gharuan, Kharar, turned into a treasure hunt after several old coins were unearthed. The coins were first spotted by children playing near the site and, as the news spread, locals rushed in and began excavating the area in the hope of finding more. The frenzy lasted for three to four hours before the nagar panchayat stepped in to secure the site.

The civic body said it has sought police help to trace the coins taken away from the site and secure the area. (HT Photo)

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By then, people, including children, had pocketed all but two coins. Officials estimate that around 20-30 coins were found at the site, but their exact number and the historical period are yet to be ascertained.

The excavation began on August 24 under the nagar panchayat’s project to construct a library in Ward 3. The recovered coins are round and thick with slightly irregular edges and an uneven hammered surface. They have pale silver-white patina with raised relief, and small deposits of earth remaining in the engraved recesses, officials said.

“Their appearance seems to be consistent with hand-struck silver rupees associated with the Mughal era or regional princely-state issues,” the officials said, adding that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been informed to establish their exact origin, age and historical significance.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body said it has sought police help to trace the coins taken away from the site and secure the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body said it has sought police help to trace the coins taken away from the site and secure the area. {{/usCountry}}

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In a letter dated August 26, nagar panchayat executive officer Ravi Jindal wrote to the Gharuan SHO, requesting the deployment of police personnel at the site.

The civic body, meanwhile, has deployed assistant municipal engineer Harmel Singh as the nodal officer along with patwari Sulakhan Singh, beldars Manjeet Singh and Jagwinder Singh and three sanitation workers to safeguard the area. Excavation work at the site has also been stopped until the ASI completes its survey and determines the age or historical significance of the coins.

“We will ask police to trace the coins taken away from the site. We have also asked their help to secure the site. Meanwhile, assistant municipal engineer and others have been posted at the site to safeguard the area,” Jindal said.

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Kulwant kaur, a resident, said Gharuan was an old settlement, but the villagers had never come across anything like this before.

“We had no idea about this. Some children came shouting that they had found a coin, and the workers and others rushed to the spot. For us, this incident is nothing short of a miracle,” she said.