CM to meet employees as Punjab braces for Aug 27 ‘maha bandh’

With employees’ unions announcing a statewide strike by staff of Punjab government departments, boards and corporations on August 27 over pending dearness allowance (DA), chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet representatives of the unions on the same day. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet representatives of the employees’ unions.

There are nearly four lakh government employees and around 3.5 lakh pensioners in the state.

Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president of the Statewide Employees’ Union, said they would seek clarity on their demands during the meeting with the CM. “If there is no clarity on the demands, we will announce our further programme and escalate the protest,” Khaira said.

The proposed ‘maha bandh’ comes after the Punjab and Haryana high court, acting on a set of petitions, directed the Punjab government on August 3 to clear the pending DA dues of employees and pensioners within 15 days. The deadline ended on August 18.

Since then, various employees’ unions have stepped up their protests and announced the statewide agitation for August 27. Pensioners will also participate by holding protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners in all 23 districts.

According to the employees’ union, around ₹15,000 crore is pending in DA dues payable to employees and pensioners.

“We will also raise the demand for implementation of the Old Pension Scheme,” Khaira said, adding that other demands of employees would also be discussed with the CM.

Food, civil supplies inspectors call off strike

At least 2,500 inspectors and assistant food and civil supplies officers in the Punjab food and civil supplies department called off their strike on Tuesday following a meeting with minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

The inspectors had been demanding an immediate end to salary deductions over weight loss of foodgrains and other reasons. The minister has reportedly accepted the demand and assured the employees that there would be no salary cuts for frivolous reasons.

According to Harjeet Singh Kheri, president of the inspectors’ union, the demand for conveyance allowance for inspectors undertaking long-distance travel and better infrastructure has also been accepted.

The inspectors and other officials had been on strike since August 19.

At the meeting, Kataruchak gave in principle approval to the procurement of laptops for food inspectors for official purposes.

The minister also cleared the conveyance allowance for the inspectors so that they do not face any hindrance in visiting the mandis and ascertaining the ground situation especially at the time of the procurement.