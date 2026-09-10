Makeup artist Leena Bhushan breaks silence on ‘humiliating’ team member video: ‘I don’t mistreat them’

The clip racked up over 4.8 million views on X, where thousands of people criticised Leena Bhushan for “humiliating” her team member. She was also called “classist” and “elitist” for her behaviour.

The video was initially shared by Bhushan on Instagram, but gained wider attention after an X user reposted it with the caption: “Publicly humiliating your helper over an honest mistake on her first flight is bad enough. Doing it on camera knowing she can’t even object without fearing for her job is pure exploitation.”

She pointed out that Kashmir is a high-security area and her team members had been instructed on restricted items beforehand.

Speaking to HT.com, Bhushan clarified that she was upset because a lighter in her luggage, along with battery items in the hand baggage, led to questioning and increased scrutiny in Kashmir.

Delhi-based makeup artist Leena Bhushan has shared her side of the story after facing backlash for a video that shows her berating a team member for packing banned items in her flight luggage. The video shows her rebuking the team member, Mehak, at an airport — “Chodh jaun yahin pe tere ko? (Should I leave you here?),” she was heard asking Mehak in the clip that has been viewed nearly 5 million times on X, sparking a wave of negative reactions.

Speaking to HT.com over a phone call, Bhushan revealed that she had travelled to Kashmir for work along with her team. While returning on September 8, they were stopped and questioned by airport security because a lighter was found in Mehak’s baggage.

While acknowledging that Mehak is a first-time flyer, Bhushan also noted that her team members had been instructed beforehand on what not to pack for flights.

“Imagine having a lighter in my bag by my team, and we are at the Kashmir airport. How would you feel? I was 100% upset in that moment, but it does not mean that I mistreat them,” she said.

Bhushan explained that she was upset because the incident occurred at the Kashmir airport — a high-security zone where she had been detained and questioned during a previous trip for carrying hair sprays.

After that incident, the whole team had received strict instructions on what could be packed and where.

“Why would you put the entire plane in danger carrying a lighter in your bag? And the batteries… and that too in Kashmir,” said the popular makeup artist.

“Don’t judge based on one video” Leena Bhushan, who has over 9 lakh followers on Instagram, noted that the controversial video was taken out of context and viewed in isolation. She claimed that her team members are never mistreated outside of this high-stress moment.

“I was upset with Mehak at that moment, but it does not mean that I treat her like that otherwise,” she said.

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Bhushan pointed out that her team members — or “girls”, as she calls them — are well looked after, especially when they travel for work. She pointed out that the Kashmir trip was extended by one day so the team could do some sightseeing.

“They stayed in the same hotel where I stayed. Their rooms were right besides mine… we stayed in a very beautiful hotel by the lake. Then they were taken to the local store in Kashmir because they had not brought Kashmiri clothes, so I bought them clothes and cookies,” she said.

Bhushan emphasized that she treats them to food and drinks "pretty much every single day" when working in Delhi or traveling.