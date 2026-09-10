Indians can soon visit 6 Gulf countries with one tourist visa: When will GCC’s Schengen-style visa launch?

The long-awaited GCC Grand Tourist Visa is moving closer to launch, with the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general saying the unified permit will “see the light soon”. Indians can soon visit 6 Gulf countries with one GCC’s Schengen-style visa visa. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi made the remarks during a special session at the Security and History Dialogue 2026 in Riyadh on September 6, according to Khaleej Times. He did not provide a specific launch date or reveal the expected cost, validity period or application process.

The unified tourist visa is expected to allow foreign visitors to travel across all six GCC countries, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, using a single visa, similar to Europe’s Schengen system.

What will the GCC single tourist visa cover? The proposed permit would allow international tourists, including Indians to visit the six GCC member states without having to obtain separate tourist visas for each country, subject to the final rules and eligibility requirements.

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The idea was unanimously approved by GCC tourism ministers in October 2023. GCC interior ministers approved the proposal the following month, moving the project towards implementation.

In June 2025, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told Khaleej Times that the visa had been approved and was awaiting implementation. At that time, authorities had not announced its cost or duration.

The latest comments from Albudaiwi indicate that the project is now moving closer to its launch, although the exact date remains unclear.

What does the GCC Grand Tourist Visa mean for travelers? The unified visa is being positioned as part of wider efforts to make travel across the Gulf easier and strengthen the region as a single tourism destination.

Instead of planning a trip around separate visa requirements for multiple Gulf countries, international tourists could potentially use one permit to visit destinations across the region.

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However, important details remain to be announced. Travelers still do not know the final visa fee, validity period, application process or the precise eligibility conditions.

How does the new visa fit into wider GCC travel plans? The tourist visa is one of several initiatives aimed at making movement across the Gulf easier.

Albudaiwi also highlighted the UAE-Bahrain One-Point Air Travelers project, which is separate from the unified tourist visa. The system allows passengers to complete travel procedures at one point before departure, with the UAE and Bahrain piloting the initiative.

The UAE-Bahrain project began its pilot phase in February 2026, connecting Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with Bahrain International Airport. It uses electronic connectivity, biometric verification and e-gates.

The GCC secretary-general has also pointed to broader integration in areas including transport, tourism, logistics, energy and infrastructure.