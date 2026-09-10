Fake Green Card case: Connecticut state employee falsely claimed to be permanent resident to get govt job

According to USCIS, the employee used a fraudulent Green Card and falsely represented their immigration status to secure the government job.

USCIS disclosed the case in a post on X, saying its officers detected the alleged fraud during an employment verification process. The agency did not identify the employee, the Connecticut government department involved or provide details about when the person was hired.

US immigration officers identified a Connecticut state government employee who allegedly used a fake Green Card and falsely claimed to be a lawful permanent resident to obtain employment, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

What did USCIS say about the alleged fraud? USCIS said the case involved Form I-9 fraud. The I-9 process is used to verify an employee's identity and eligibility to work in the United States.

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The agency said such fraud can undermine the hiring process and reduce fair access to jobs for workers who are eligible to work in the US.

“USCIS officers identified a Connecticut state government employee who used a fake Green Card and falsely claimed to be a lawful permanent resident to get a job,” the agency said in its post.

USCIS said detecting and stopping such cases is part of its efforts to protect the integrity of employment verification.

The agency also linked the case to what it described as fair access to employment opportunities for US workers, saying its enforcement work helps prevent fraudulent documents and false claims from affecting the hiring process.

Why is the Green Card claim significant? A Green Card is evidence of lawful permanent resident status in the United States. USCIS said the Connecticut employee falsely claimed to hold that status while seeking employment.

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The agency did not say whether the employee had another immigration status or whether the person was legally authorized to work through some other means. USCIS also did not provide information about any arrest, criminal charges, termination from employment or immigration consequences arising from the case.

The agency's post focused on the alleged use of a fraudulent Green Card and the false representation made during the employment process.

USCIS steps up focus on employment verification The Connecticut case comes as USCIS highlights the role of document and status verification in preventing employment-related immigration fraud.

The agency said identifying such cases helps protect the integrity of the employment verification system and supports fair access to jobs for eligible workers.

USCIS did not provide further case-specific details in its post. The agency's statement therefore does not establish what happened after the alleged fraud was detected or what action was taken against the employee.