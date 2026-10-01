Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has recommended ensuring adequate and effective CCTV surveillance in all Child Care Institutions across the state to further strengthen the safety and security of children. CCTV surveillance to be ensured in all child care institutions across Haryana

The Commission has emphasised that CCTV coverage must be available and functional at all requisite locations, with a storage and backup facility to preserve CCTV footage for a minimum period of six months.

The Commission, comprised of Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Member Kuldip Jain, and Member Deep Bhatia, passed the order recently following a complaint.

The matter pertained to allegations of assault on children at the Place of Safety, Madhuban, Karnal. An inquiry was conducted by the police, and on the basis of the available CCTV footage and other material, the allegations of assault on the children by the staff of the Place of Safety could not be substantiated.

The police inquiry also did not reveal the commission of any cognizable offence.

However, during the hearing, the Commission examined the broader issue of ensuring the safety and security of children in Child Care Institutions. It came to its notice that the CCTV cameras installed at Place of Safety-I, Madhuban, had a backup/storage facility of only one month. Considering this inadequate, the Commission emphasised the need to preserve CCTV footage for a minimum period of six months.

The Commission also observed that CCTV cameras had not been installed inside the dormitories/rooms where the children reside. At present, cameras were installed outside the dormitories and washrooms, at entry and exit points, in corridors, in the playground and along the boundary wall, among other locations.

Referring to Sub-rule of Rule 67 of the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016, the Commission observed that CCTV cameras should be installed at all key locations in Child Care Institutions.

These include entry and exit points, reception, corridors, kitchen, pantry/store room, dormitories and the entry and exit points of washrooms.

The privacy and dignity of children must be duly respected while making such arrangements.

The Commission observed that effective surveillance in areas where children reside would facilitate timely intervention in cases of violence, assault, intimidation, abuse or any other untoward incident. CCTV footage would also serve as objective electronic evidence in the event of any incident or complaint.

The Commission, headed by Justice Batra, has expanded the scope of its recommendations, emphasising that the arrangement should not remain confined to the Place of Safety at Madhuban but should be uniformly implemented in all CCIs across Haryana.

These include Children's Homes, Open Shelters, Observation Homes, Special Homes, Places of Safety, Specialised Adoption Agencies and Fit Facilities recognised under the relevant law.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Member Secretary-cum-Director, Women and Child Development Department, Haryana, Panchkula, in coordination with all Deputy Commissioners across the State, ensure a review of CCTV arrangements in every Child Care Institution and take necessary corrective measures.

The measures, which are to be ensured in all Child Care Institutions, include installation of CCTV cameras at all requisite and designated locations, ensuring that all cameras remain functional, adequate CCTV coverage of dormitories and residential areas where children reside, surveillance of entry and exit points and all other key locations, proper arrangements for CCTV recording, storage and backup facilities to preserve CCTV footage for a minimum period of six months.

HHRC's Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora stated that the Commission has recommended that all Deputy Commissioners obtain district-wise compliance reports from the Child Care Institutions functioning in their respective districts.

The reports must clearly specify the locations covered by CCTV cameras, the operational status of the cameras, coverage of dormitories and other key locations, and the corrective action taken to address any deficiencies.

Based on the reports received from all districts, the Women and Child Development Department will prepare a consolidated state-level compliance report and submit it to the Commission. The Commission has fixed February 4, 2027, as the next date of hearing in the matter, Arora said.

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