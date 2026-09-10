Canada to allow temporary workers to study for 6 months without permit; here's how Indians can benefit from new rule

Canada is giving eligible temporary workers already in the country more flexibility to study, allowing them to pursue education or training for up to six months without obtaining a separate study permit, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced. Canada to allow temporary workers to study 6 months without permit. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

The temporary measure is aimed at workers who want to gain additional skills while continuing to work. IRCC said the policy is intended to help address labor gaps and strengthen Canada's workforce, including in sectors such as trades, nursing and laboratory technology.

For Indians working in Canada on a valid work permit, the change could make short-term training and licensing opportunities easier to pursue. However, the measure does not create a new immigration route or allow temporary workers to undertake full-time studies without the required permit.

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What does the new Canada rule mean for Indian workers? Eligible work permit holders can study for up to six months or until their work permit expires, whichever comes first, without applying for a study permit, according to IRCC.

The government said eligible workers will begin receiving notifications about the measure this week. The policy removes an administrative requirement for people seeking short-term licensing, education or training opportunities while they remain in Canada.

The measure is particularly focused on helping temporary workers build skills that are needed in the Canadian economy. IRCC specifically cited tradespeople, nurses and laboratory technicians as examples of workers who could benefit.

However, there is an important limitation for Indians considering longer courses.

Full-time studies will still require a study permit. The new flexibility therefore applies to qualifying short-term study rather than replacing Canada's existing study-permit system.

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How long will the Canada temporary-worker study measure last? IRCC said the measure is time-limited and will remain in effect until December 31, 2027.

Workers can use the flexibility only while their work permit remains valid. The six-month period does not override the expiry date of the existing work permit.

The government has also made clear that the announcement should not be interpreted as a new pathway for foreign workers to enter Canada.

IRCC said Canada remains committed to reducing the temporary population to less than 5% of the country's total population by the end of 2027.

The measure is part of Canada's broader effort to manage its temporary population while responding to labor shortages and workforce requirements.

The policy also does not provide a new route to enter Canada as a worker or automatically change a worker's immigration status.