Canada’s international student policy changes: Graduate students get 21% of new permits - why it matters for Indians
In 2026, master's and doctoral students comprised 21% of new study permits in Canada, highlighting a shift towards higher-level education.
Canada’s international student strategy is shifting toward graduate-level education, with master’s and doctoral students accounting for 21% of new study permits issued between January and June 2026, up from 12% during the same period last year.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the figures as it outlined efforts to refocus the International Student Program on what it described as quality and sustainability.
The jump means graduate students now represent more than one-fifth of new study permits issued during the first half of the year, compared with roughly one in eight during the same period in 2025.
Canada makes graduate applications easier
IRCC said it has introduced measures specifically aimed at attracting more master’s and doctoral students.
New doctoral students can receive two-week processing for their study permit applications, according to the department. Master’s and doctoral students are also exempt from the requirement to provide a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL).
The exemption removes an additional requirement from the study permit process for graduate applicants, potentially making applications simpler than those submitted under categories where an attestation letter remains required.
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Why the shift matters for Indians
Canada has been tightening its international student program after years of rapid growth in temporary residents. The Canadian government has introduced measures to manage the number of new international students.
Against that backdrop, the growing proportion of master's and doctoral students suggests a more targeted approach to international education.
The latest figures do not mean every graduate applicant will automatically receive a study permit. Students still have to meet Canada's study-permit requirements and satisfy the relevant eligibility criteria.
But the policy direction could make Canadian graduate programs more attractive for Indian students looking beyond undergraduate or diploma-level education.
The changes also matter because Canada's strategy extends beyond bringing students into the country. IRCC said it wants to create targeted opportunities to retain skilled graduates who can contribute to economic growth and strengthen public services.
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Canada signals a new priority
The rise from 12% to 21% comes as Canada attempts to reset its international student program rather than simply expand enrolment.
Canada is continuing to welcome international talent, but its approach is increasingly focused on students pursuing higher-level qualifications and graduates whose skills could contribute to the Canadian economy.
The latest figures provide an early snapshot of that shift, with graduate students taking a substantially larger share of new study permits in 2026 while policy changes make the application route more straightforward for master's and doctoral candidates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More