Ludhiana: Transport workers threaten to shut bus depot

Workers of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC on Tuesday protested at the Ludhiana depot over alleged irregularities in the allocation and repeated changes to bus timetables, threatening to shut the depot from September 7 if the issue is not resolved. Union alleges repeated changes are hurting state-run bus operations, benefiting private operators. (HT File)

Leaders of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union alleged that routes and timings at the Ludhiana depot had been repeatedly altered or reduced, affecting the operation of government buses and causing revenue losses to the state transport department.

They also alleged that the changes were benefiting private bus operators.

Union president Jatinder Singh Soni and leaders Gurpreet Singh Waraich and Sukhwinder Singh Babbu said the issue had been raised repeatedly with senior transport

officials through written representations and meetings, but no corrective action had followed.

Waraich said the workers would shut the Ludhiana depot and intensify their agitation from September 7 if the timetable was not revised.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue of the Ludhiana depot timetable with senior officials, but no solution has been found. If the timetable is not corrected in the interest of the department, we will be forced to shut the depot and intensify the agitation from September 7,” he said.

The union also threatened protests at the Ludhiana bus stand, including demonstrations against officials whom it held responsible for the alleged irregularities, and said the agitation could be expanded across Punjab.

The protesters demanded a review and revision of the timetable to protect the interests of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC and ensure that government-operated routes were not adversely affected.

Repeated calls to Punjab Roadways general manager Nawraj Batish seeking a response to the allegations went unanswered.